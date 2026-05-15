Cool start to Friday with heat on the way

Good morning, TGIF!

It has been a week of temperature swings, but starting today, it's onward and upward. We will start a little cooler thanks to these northwest winds, but we will make progress by late afternoon. Conditions become sunny with winds finally dying down a bit. Highs are expected in the upper 60s to middle 70s across the state. A big warm-up moves in this weekend and especially next week. The 90s make their way in, along with a dry spell for the region. Keep cool with heat indices expected in the triple digits next week!

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light west wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.