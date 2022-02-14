Cold And Breezy To Jump Start The Week

We are starting off the day with isolated to scattered snow showers. It will be breezy and cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs only in the low to mid 30s but it will feel like the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with rain possible. The weekend will be more seasonal and dry.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Isolated snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 18. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

