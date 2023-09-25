Cloudy & misty today

Watch Now
Posted at 3:13 AM, Sep 25, 2023
BALTIMORE — Starting off with foggy and misty conditions this morning with clouds holding on throughout the day. This will prevent temperatures from warming into the 70s. Afternoon highs should remain capped in the mid to upper-60s today and tomorrow. The remnants of Ophelia will continue to yield some light showers across the area through mid-week. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the low-70s late-week with gradual clearing. High pressure builds overhead this weekend- increasing sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

