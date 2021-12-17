Chilly Weekend Temps!

WMAR

A stationary front will be stalling in our area Saturday and that will keep cloud cover dominant throughout the day. There are a couple of shortwaves that will pulse through the area bringing the chance for brief showers in and out of the area —- mainly in the morning and during the evening. Temperatures will struggle to rebound back into the 50s, but I think we'll get there.

A cold front will slide through on Sunday and will cause gradual clearing by lunchtime. Winds will shift behind the front and will be a bit breezy— gusting at times up to 30mph. This means a significant wind chill is in the cards for Sunday, even as temperatures climb into the 40s wind chills will top out in the upper 30s.

Heavy coats will be needed for the weekend... and even into Monday as temperatures barely hit the mid 40s.

