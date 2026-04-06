Bright and Sunny to start the workweek

Good morning, happy Monday!

Hope we are all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after our holiday weekend. Conditions start off calm and clear for our Monday morning, but conditions will change slightly for the afternoon hours. Our bright start turns gloomy as a few showers make their way in later today. Scattered showers are looking possible for the early afternoon hours, with most subsiding by sunset. High pressure resumes, and we will see bright, cooler conditions for the middle of the workweek.

Enjoy your Monday

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

