Becoming blustery today

BALTIMORE — A cold front swings this morning bringing isolated raindrops or some passing flurries. This wraps up around sunrise and conditions will be dry today with blustery northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. This will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day, even though air temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. A dry finish to the work week with colder air seeping into the region. The weekend still remains unsettled as a mix of rain and snow showers arrive on Saturday late-morning through Sunday morning. Areas to the northwest of the I-95 corridor have the better opportunity to see accumulating snow, while areas along and southeast of the Bay could see just plain cold rain. The placement of the rain/snow line is focused near and along the I-95 corridor. Localized flooding is possible in spots where steadier rain sets up. Next week starts off dry before our next rainmaker later on!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Snow likely before 1pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 40.

Saturday Night Rain, possibly mixed with snow early. Low around 33.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Rain. High near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 42. Windy.

Wednesday Drying out, Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy.