Baltimore heat wave begins Sunday, peaks Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is in for a stretch of dangerous heat this week, with highs expected between 90 and 95 degrees over the next four days. Sunny skies will accompany the heat, but rising humidity will make conditions feel even more oppressive. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave, with a heat index around 101 degrees. Tuesday is also the day forecasters are watching most closely for potentially record-breaking heat.

The jet stream has pushed well to the north, driving the heat wave through the middle of the week. New model data shows a few strong storms are possible on Wednesday before conditions begin to improve. By Friday, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-70s, bringing relief to the region.

WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday weather forecast

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