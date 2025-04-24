Another warm & sunny day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Skies will be bright and sunny today with warm temperatures near 80°. Clouds will build into the area on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers are possible Friday evening, but the bulk of the rain arrives on Saturday. Showers will be widespread during the morning and afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible as the cold front swings through. Showers wind down in the evening with drier skies for the second half of the weekend. Northwest winds on Sunday will keep temperatures at more seasonal levels, in the upper-60s. A dry start to the week with temperatures warming back up into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.