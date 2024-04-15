Another summer-like day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Feeling summer-like once again with temperatures climbing into the low-80s! The cold front drops southward, allowing skies to dry out across the metro and northern Maryland. A few showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder are possible across southern Maryland this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Anne Arundel and Talbot counties under a Marginal Risk (1/5) as an isolated strong storm could produce damaging winds. The bulk of Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures tumble down into the upper-60s and low-70s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A warm front slides into the region on Wednesday- generating showers and some isolated thunderstorms through Thursday. Briefly drying out on Friday before a cold front brings the next wave of rain moves into the area this weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers south of the city. Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.