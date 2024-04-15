Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another summer-like day!

Multiple waves of rain ahead...
Good Sunday evening everyone! After a gorgeous day in Maryland with sunny skies and temps widespread at 80 degrees, there is a potential to see showers and thunderstorms overnight.
warm.png
Posted at 2:31 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 02:31:43-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Feeling summer-like once again with temperatures climbing into the low-80s! The cold front drops southward, allowing skies to dry out across the metro and northern Maryland. A few showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder are possible across southern Maryland this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Anne Arundel and Talbot counties under a Marginal Risk (1/5) as an isolated strong storm could produce damaging winds. The bulk of Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures tumble down into the upper-60s and low-70s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A warm front slides into the region on Wednesday- generating showers and some isolated thunderstorms through Thursday. Briefly drying out on Friday before a cold front brings the next wave of rain moves into the area this weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a sunny day!

7day.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers south of the city. Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018