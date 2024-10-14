A windy start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s during the afternoon. Northwest winds will be very windy with wind gusts between 35-45 mph at times. Winds will relax overnight with cooler temperatures arriving mid-week. Afternoon highs will only warm up into the upper-50s with chilly morning temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. High pressure builds in late-week-promoting sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures in the upper-60s by Friday! This weekend will be bright and beautiful with ample sunshine and highs in the low-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-45 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72.