A windy start to the week!

Trending cooler mid-week...
Good Sunday evening everyone! It has been a lovely and warm day here in Maryland with some big changes ahead. Clouds filter in tonight and hang around with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday. As our cold front sweeps through, skies become quiet windy. Gusts could come from the west at 30 mph on Monday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s during the afternoon. Northwest winds will be very windy with wind gusts between 35-45 mph at times. Winds will relax overnight with cooler temperatures arriving mid-week. Afternoon highs will only warm up into the upper-50s with chilly morning temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. High pressure builds in late-week-promoting sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures in the upper-60s by Friday! This weekend will be bright and beautiful with ample sunshine and highs in the low-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-45 mph.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 41.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72.

