A wet start to the O's home opener!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A slow-moving cold front slides eastward today- keeping showers and clouds around. While the bulk of the widespread rain will be more focused along the Eastern Shore, a few showers could clip the metro this afternoon during the first pitch of the O's Home Opener at Camden Yards. Bring the rain jacket with you to the ball park! Temperatures will remain cool, in the mid-50s. Conditions dry out later this evening. Sunny skies and gusty winds up to 35 mph in store for Friday. Temperatures warm near 60° by the end of the week and will climb into the mid-60s for Easter weekend. A few afternoon showers are possible on Saturday, but skies look mostly dry for Easter Sunday. It's not looking bad for the Easter egg hunts! Showers return next week with an unsettled setup as temps stay in the in the low-60s.

Have a sunny day & LETS GO O'S!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Patchy fog before noon. High near 54. Light northwest wind increasing to 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Showers. Low around 46.

Tuesday Showers. High near 62.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.