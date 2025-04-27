A taste of summer

BALTIMORE — We are looking at a near perfect day on Monday. Temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Skies stay sunny. The wind is on the calmer side. What more could you ask for? We heat up after that. Temperatures are set to jump back into the mid 80s for most of the week. A spotty shower or two is possible Wednesday. Our best rain chances o the week will be Thursday evening and of and on Friday. Next weekend looks clear and a touch cooler.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72.