A sunny start to the last week of April

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A bright and beautiful start to the week with highs near 70°. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with widespread rain moving through on Wednesday. The steadiest rain looks to fall during the afternoon. Drier and slightly cooler late-week with highs in the mid-60s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.