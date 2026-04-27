A sunny start to the last week of April

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A bright and beautiful start to the week with highs near 70°. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with widespread rain moving through on Wednesday. The steadiest rain looks to fall during the afternoon. Drier and slightly cooler late-week with highs in the mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.