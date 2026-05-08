BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A sunny start to the day with some clouds filtering into the region this afternoon/evening. High temperatures should rise near 70° today! Warming up into the 70s on Saturday with the chance for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Mother's Day looks mostly dry during the day with highs climbing near 80°! Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the first half of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Light west wind increasing to 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 52.

Monday Showers. High near 64.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.