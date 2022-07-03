A Sunny Fourth of July!

The cold front has pushed to our south and high pressure is building into the region this evening. Clearing skies for tonight with lots of sunshine returning to the area tomorrow! An unsettled weather pattern takes hold for most of the work week— where we are tracking the chance of pop up showers/thunderstorms through Thursday, with scattered showers and storms likely Friday. Clearing Saturday with lots of sunshine dominating the forecast Sunday.

WMAR

Your Forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

