A chilly day with sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will be bright and sunny with chilly temperatures, in the upper-40s and low-50s. Warming up into the 60s on Wednesday with increasing clouds, but conditions stay dry through midweek. The Orioles home opener on Thursday is shaping up to be warm and dry! Our next chance for rain arrives early Friday. Cooler and sunny this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.