A Bright & Sunny Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — High pressure will yield bright sunshine today with highs in the mid-80s! A cold front will slide through Wednesday--increasing cloud cover and also the chance for rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Showers will clear out Thursday morning and sunshine makes a strong comeback as high pressure sets up shop and dominates the weather pattern Friday and into the weekend! This weekend will feel manageable and it will look marvelous!

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 87.