A bitterly cold Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A bitterly cold day ahead with biting wind chills in the teens through the afternoon, despite the sunshine. A few flurries are possible this evening, but it won't amount to much. There is another chance of flurries/light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Warmer air is back to end the week with highs in the 40s. Saturday even features a rain chance! Depending on the timing of the moisture, there could be a wintry mix of rain and snow on Sunday. MLK Day will be colder with high temperatures around the freezing mark.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered flurries. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Scattered flurries. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

M.L.King Day Partly sunny, with a high near 32.