Your Voice, Your Stories: Unclaimed money, indie books and a little bit of Hollywood

BALTIMORE — This week's Your Voice, Your Stories highlights some of the stories you clicked on.
We start with a Matter for Mallory. Maryland is holding $3.2 billion in unclaimed property, and thousands more automatic checks are going out this fall.
Raven Payne takes us to La Petit Mort Books & Gifts in Cockeysville, where social media is helping the independent bookstore find success.
Jeff Hager shows us Havre de Grace’s little bit of Hollywood, where a massive Hunger Games collection is attracting attention from fans around the world.
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