Your Voice, Your Stories: Unclaimed money, indie books and a little bit of Hollywood

BALTIMORE — This week's Your Voice, Your Stories highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

We start with a Matter for Mallory. Maryland is holding $3.2 billion in unclaimed property, and thousands more automatic checks are going out this fall.

More money up for grabs: Maryland’s unclaimed property climbs to $3.2 billion

Raven Payne takes us to La Petit Mort Books & Gifts in Cockeysville, where social media is helping the independent bookstore find success.

Social media helps indie Cockeysville bookstore see success

Jeff Hager shows us Havre de Grace’s little bit of Hollywood, where a massive Hunger Games collection is attracting attention from fans around the world.

A bit of Hollywood in Havre de Grace

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