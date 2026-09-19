‘Make it a symbol of pride’: Historical group calls on city to clean Baltimore's Battle Monument

BALTIMORE, Md. — For more than 200 years, the Battle Monument has stood in the heart of downtown Baltimore, commemorating those who defended the city during the War of 1812. But members of the Maryland Society of the War of 1812 say the landmark is showing its age and deserves renewed attention.

Located along Calvert Street, where the roadway splits to accommodate the monument, the towering structure is one of Baltimore's most recognizable landmarks. It remains an official symbol of the city, appearing on city flags and behind elected officials during public appearances.

"It should be a symbol of pride for the city; right now, to me it looks deplorable," said Bill Emmerich, President of the Maryland Society of the War of 1812.

Taylor Epps Close-up shot of the monument

Each year in September, members of the society gather at the monument to honor the soldiers who fought here centuries ago. At this year's event, the monument's wear and tear did not go unnoticed.

"It has concrete and/or marble falling off of it, and all the soot from vehicle exhaust and pollution in general eats away at these fine materials," Emmerich said.

Bill Emmerich Pieces of the monument lying alongside it

He's also frustrated that a flag no longer flies from the monument's flagpole.

"The Star-Spangled Banner was made and created by Mary Pickersgill," he said. "That flag should be flying from this flagpole. There has not been a flag on this pole in years."

Emmerich shared a photo he took roughly 15 years ago that shows the monument shortly after restoration work was completed by Baltimore's Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

Bill Emmerich An old photo of the monument from around 2011/2012

"We have tried; I couldn't tell you how many emails, calls, 311 messages that myself and other members of the society have left with the city of Baltimore," Emmerich said.

WMAR-2 News reached out to city officials about the monument's condition and was told someone is looking into whether any plans exist to clean and maintain the landmark.

"They don't have to tackle it all on their own. We can help. Citizens of Baltimore can help," Emmerich said. "Baltimore's always stepped up when they had to. So please clean it, please restore it. Make it a symbol of pride."

Emmerich says they look forward to playing a role in restoring it to its former glory.