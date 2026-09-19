NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman returns to Dulaney High after Artemis II moon mission: 'Trip down memory lane'

TIMONIUM, Md. — NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman returned to his alma mater, Dulaney High School, for a homecoming celebration honoring his journey and his role as one of four astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission, which flew by the moon.

The school held a series of assemblies giving students a chance to meet Wiseman, learn more about his story, and play games with him. Wiseman also revisited his days as a member of the Dulaney High School marching band.

Wiseman said the visit stirred a deep sense of pride and optimism.

"I feel a lot of pride for the hometown right now, but it also reminds me that people are hungry for large things; they are hungry to go do really hard things, and just seeing this amount of enthusiasm and amount of excitement makes me feel very comfortable about the future of this nation," Wiseman said.

For Wiseman, the visit was more than a school appearance — it was a trip back in time.

"It was incredible to see some old teachers and then I went into the old band room that I used to be in every morning and every afternoon, saw my old locker. It's a trip down memory lane, but it's actually very rewarding for me," Wiseman said.

Following the assemblies, the school held a homecoming parade for the community. Wiseman also received an honorary street sign in honor of his journey and accomplishments.

Wiseman used the occasion to speak to students about the lasting importance of their high school years and the bonds they are forming.

"Those friends that I had in high school, they remember me from a period of life that we all went through the same thing together," Wiseman said. "My older brother doesn't understand, my parents don't understand, the teachers don't understand, but my friends in high school they understand what we went through because we did it together. I can call on them at any time, and as I was looking out into the audience of kids today, I realized they are going to carry that with them for their entire lives. They are going to lean on each other from this period of their lives because there are challenges they face every day, and the big thing is they went through it together."

Despite already having traveled to the moon and back, Wiseman said his ambitions reach even further.

"I want to find life outside the planet Earth. If we can do that, I think that is the ultimate objective," Wiseman said.

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