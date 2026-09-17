Havre de Grace's little bit of Hollywood: Hunger Games collection drawing international attention

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Stepping inside Washington Street Books in Havre de Grace, beyond the Star Trek captain’s chair, Carrie’s bloody dress and Jennifer Hudson’s dress from her award-winning portrayal of Aretha Franklin, you’ll find so much more.

“We’re coming here to see some of the amazing costumes we have on display right now,” said Owner, Collector and Curator John Klisavage as he led to on a tour of an exhibit focused on the Hunger Games movie franchise like no other.

“To my knowledge, we are the largest private collection anywhere in the world,” Klisavage told us, “We own 96 costumes from Hunger Games, all the major characters, although I’m always looking for an Effie.”

WMAR Havre de Grace's little bit of Hollywood

In addition to the wardrobes, there’s models used for set designs.

“They’re being chased by the sludge and they run inside the building, run up the stairs,” explained Klisavage.

Not to mention, a collection of props used in the movies.

“These actually came from the warehouse. These are the original weapons,” he noted showing us a pair of spears.

But the star shines brightest on the movie’s lead actress and some of her outfits from the productions.

“Jennifer Lawrence is known for loving Sunburst candies and there were all kinds of wrappers in the pockets, which is another way of saying, ‘Oh, yes. She really wore this!’ which is really cool," Klisavage

With the sixth installment of the Hunger Games franchise set for release in November, this free exhibit in Havre de Grace is drawing interest from around the world.

“We have someone who’s talking about coming from Australia," Klisavage said. "They’re trying to time it for the premier.”

WMAR Havre de Grace's little bit of Hollywood

Always the collector, Klisavage says he became hooked on the Hunger Games after watching the films with his daughter, and he began acquiring the costumes as an extension of that also branching out to add some from other movies as well.

“It’s over three thousand so it’s not a specific number, but don’t tell my wife,” Klisavage laughed.

“Where do you stop?” I asked.

“I don’t,” he replied, “The scary part is, but I will tell you the excitement is every time you buy a costume for a new movie and you see the excitement of the person who comes in and sees it, it just changes your life.”

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