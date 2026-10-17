Your Voice, Your Stories: Missing checks, car break-ins and a bus driver’s job

This week, WMAR-2 News heard from viewers looking for answers, from checks that disappeared after being mailed to cars broken into in a Baltimore County neighborhood and a school bus driver who lost her job after stopping to help a kitten.

Checks disappear after being mailed

One viewer reached out after checks mailed from inside a Baltimore County post office never made it to their destinations.

In all, 25 checks were reported missing. Three later resurfaced altered for more than $35,000.

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25 checks mailed inside Baltimore County post office go missing; 3 resurface altered for $35,000

Cars broken into in Pikesville

In Pikesville, residents contacted WMAR-2 News after cars were broken into in their neighborhood.

Police are investigating the break-ins, which involved thieves targeting Honda airbags.

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Police investigate after cars broken into in Pikesville neighborhood

Parents rally around school bus driver

And in Harford County, parents rallied around school bus driver Cynthia Morgan after she lost her certification and her job following an incident involving the rescue of a kitten and a student on her route.

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Save a kitten, lose your job

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