Your Voice, Your Stories: Missing checks, car break-ins and a bus driver’s job

This week, WMAR-2 News heard from viewers looking for answers, from checks that disappeared after being mailed to cars broken into in a Baltimore County neighborhood and a school bus driver who lost her job after stopping to help a kitten.
Checks disappear after being mailed
One viewer reached out after checks mailed from inside a Baltimore County post office never made it to their destinations.
In all, 25 checks were reported missing. Three later resurfaced altered for more than $35,000.
Cars broken into in Pikesville
In Pikesville, residents contacted WMAR-2 News after cars were broken into in their neighborhood.
Police are investigating the break-ins, which involved thieves targeting Honda airbags.
Parents rally around school bus driver
And in Harford County, parents rallied around school bus driver Cynthia Morgan after she lost her certification and her job following an incident involving the rescue of a kitten and a student on her route.
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