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BWI’s longest runway reopens after $83.8 million rehabilitation project

BWI RUNWAY
BWI AIRPORT
BWI RUNWAY
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BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has reopened its longest runway following the completion of an $83.8 million rehabilitation project.

Runway 10-28 reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for construction that began July 22.

The project included milling and repaving the 10,500-foot runway, along with the installation of a new LED runway lighting system.

During construction, BWI’s other major runway also closed during overnight hours for paving work where the two runways intersect.

Airport officials coordinated the work with airlines, cargo carriers and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The project was funded through the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program and the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund.

BWI officials say the improvements are intended to improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of airport operations.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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