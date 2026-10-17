Banana Ball returning to Camden Yards for two games in 2027

BALTIMORE — Banana Ball is coming back to Camden Yards in 2027, but this time, two different teams will take the field.

The Party Animals and Indianapolis Clowns are scheduled to play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 2 and 3, according to the newly released 2027 Banana Ball schedule.

Baltimore got its first taste of Banana Ball at Camden Yards in August 2025, when the Savannah Bananas played the Firefighters in a two-game series.

Banana Ball puts an entertainment-heavy spin on traditional baseball, mixing the game with trick plays, dancing and other on-field entertainment.

The Baltimore stop is part of a much larger 2027 Banana Ball schedule that includes games at stadiums around the country and internationally.

Fans hoping to attend can join the ticket lottery list. According to Banana Ball's official ticket site, the list closes October 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and joining does not guarantee an opportunity to buy tickets

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