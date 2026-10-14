Police investigate after cars broken into in Pikesville neighborhood

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating car break-ins in a Pikesville neighborhood after thieves targeted Honda airbags in a parking lot just off Greenspring Avenue.

Police say at least three thefts from vehicles were reported in the area. Thieves took only airbags from the cars, police told WMAR-2 News.

Terry Hahn, who lives in the neighborhood, posted about the incident on Facebook.

"[We] just feel like sitting ducks, I guess you could say, because it keeps happening repeatedly," Hahn said.

Hahn says this wouldn't be the first time the neighborhood's cars were targeted. She says her car was stolen from the lot a few months ago, and a few years before that.

Elsewhere around town, Pikesville neighborhood groups have been warning of recent overnight break-ins, urging neighbors to stay vigilant.

WMAR-2 News' reporting in the past has shown the market for airbags, especially in Hondas, is high. They can be turned for an easy buck.

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Hahn, a photographer who works odd hours at times, wonders whether it could happen again.

"I come in late night, 2, 3 o'clock in the morning sometimes, and I do school photography during the day, so sometimes in the morning I'm leaving on the flip side. We have a neighbor, she works at the veteran's hospital, she comes in late overnight. What do we do if we walk in and someone's breaking into a car? There's no lights out here," Hahn said.

Police say drivers should use a steering wheel lock to deter airbag thefts, and when possible, park in well-lit areas, use surveillance cameras and motion-activated lighting.

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