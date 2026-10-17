These parts of Maryland could see frost on Sunday morning

Saturday starts off with areas of patchy drizzle and plenty of clouds, but sunshine will return by the afternoon! It'll be a breezy day, with northerly winds gusting between 20–30 mph.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine, but you'll definitely want a jacket if you're heading out early! Morning temperatures will dip into the 30s, with areas of frost likely across Baltimore, Harford, Carroll, and Frederick counties. However, I'm not expecting frost farther south in Anne Arundel County or across the Eastern Shore.

Looking ahead to Monday, we'll be keeping a close eye on a coastal storm developing offshore. For now, the forecast remains dry, but if the storm tracks farther west, we may need to introduce some rain chances. Stay tuned!

Dylan

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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