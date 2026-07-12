Your Voice, Your Stories: Massive toll debts, Nico's Bagels, Kahlert Cafe

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

Starting off the week is a Matter for Mallory about a nixed law aimed at helping Maryland drivers reduce massive toll debts, now leaving thousands in limbo without any relief in sight.

Maryland toll debt relief bill dies in committee, leaving drivers without a path to relief

Next, Ja Nai Wright is in Edgewater at the new Nico's Bagel and Brunch that's rooted in grief, love, and a father's commitment to keeping his son's memory alive.

Dad honors son lost to suicide with Nico's Bagel and Brunch expansion

Sticking with food, Raven Payne paid a visit to Kahlert Cafe in Baltimore County which prides itself on inclusive hiring of people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

New Baltimore County cafe employs people with developmental disabilities

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.