Maryland toll debt relief bill dies in committee, leaving drivers without a path to relief

ROSEDALE, Md. — A Maryland bill that could have helped drivers reduce massive toll debts died in committee before reaching the governor's desk, leaving thousands of drivers with no clear path to relief.

Senate Bill 956/HB1283 passed the Senate but stalled in the House Environment and Transportation Committee. The subcommittee chair said the committee ran out of time to fully evaluate the bill and bring it to a vote.

Drivers say years of penalties and fees have turned what started as small balances into debts reaching tens of thousands, and in some cases, six figures.

Erynn Colvin is one of them.

"So currently, I owe $48,521," Colvin said.

Kati George's toll debt dates back to 2021. For 2 years, she took the tunnel every day to get to work. When her commuter plan ran out of money, she couldn't afford to reload it right away. Her $1.40 commuter toll became a $6 video toll, then a $25 civil penalty.

"$1.40 toll never should have accumulated into over $11,000 in unreconciled debt that I can't do anything about," George said.

George contacted the governor's office, the MDTA, state delegates, and the Office of the Attorney General. She had hoped Senate Bill 956 would be her path to finally clearing the debt.

"Personally, I feel trapped," George said.

Heather Gerry's situation is even more severe.

"I still have to work. I still have to provide for my family and they're making it impossible with these late fees. Like there's no way I owe over $100,000. That's just impossible," Gerry said.

READ MORE: As E-ZPass toll debt hits six figures for some Maryland drivers, lawmakers push for penalty relief

Under current law, the MDTA can only recall debt from the Central Collection Unit in limited circumstances, such as an MDTA error. Senate Bill 956 would have given the agency more flexibility to reduce civil penalties on delinquent accounts already in collections, though it would not have required it to do so.

Updated data provided to WMAR-2 News shows 26,226 unregistered video toll accounts currently have negative balances of $10,000 or more. The MDTA noted these are not E-ZPass accounts, but video toll accounts that are not linked to a registered E-ZPass transponder or payment method.

The agency is still compiling data showing how much of the state's outstanding toll debt is made up of original tolls versus penalties and fees. However, previously provided MDTA data shows that in fiscal year 2025, the agency billed about $129 million in original video tolls while assessing nearly $258 million in civil penalties, roughly twice the value of the tolls themselves.

Senator J.B. Jennings, who backed the bill, described the frustration of trying to help constituents caught in the system.

"Even with us, as legislators, they'll say to us, sorry, it's in collections there's nothing we can do, it's too late," Jennings said.

Jennings said the bill was designed to give the agency room to negotiate.

"It just allows us to update the numbers instead of this person owing $10,000 they might say we'll take off all those fines, we might reduce the fines by $4,000, they only owe $6,000. Collect on $6,000 instead of $10,000," Jennings said. "And all we're saying is give people a chance to pay it and stop this predatory collection."

The MDTA says customers receive 5 notices and at least 90 days to pay before debt is referred to collections. The agency also sends video toll customers a follow-up reminder before an unpaid toll becomes a citation and a $25 civil penalty is assessed.

The MDTA currently offers payment plans for some customers with at least $300 in toll debt, but accounts already referred to the Central Collection Unit are not eligible.

"It affects everybody, it's not fair, but as of right now, they are stuck unfortunately paying this until we as a legislature fix it or you know what, the person who could do it is the governor," Jennings said.

When asked whether the administration could act before the next legislative session, a spokesperson for the governor's office responded with a statement from Rhyan Lake, senior communications strategist for the Executive Office of the Governor.

"Maryland's tolls go right back into ensuring the tolled roads, bridges, and tunnels people rely on every day are safe and reliable. The Moore-Miller administration will continue working with our General Assembly partners to both invest in the priorities Marylanders' care about and identify avenues for relief," Lake said.

Jennings said he plans to reintroduce the legislation next session.

Drivers with outstanding toll debt can visit DriveEzMD.com, call 1-888-321-6824, or visit an in-person MDTA Customer Service Center for assistance. For more information about the video toll process, and to check for any overdue tolls, click here.

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