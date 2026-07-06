A father's love: Nico's Bagel and Brunch expands to Edgewater to honor son's dream and legacy

Nico's Bagel and Brunch is opening a second location in Edgewater, Maryland — a milestone rooted in grief, love, and a father's commitment to keeping his son's memory alive.

The restaurant's first location opened in Gambrills in 2024. Two years later, owner Jerry Osuna is bringing the business closer to home.

"I've been in Edgewater for many years, over 30 years, so I knew this area was great and fantastic and my son grew up here. He was born just down the street. So there was a connection here that we felt," Osuna said.

Dad honors son lost to suicide with Nico's Bagel and Brunch expansion Dad honors son lost to suicide with Nico's Bagel and Brunch expansion

Nico's is named after Osuna's son, who he lost 8 years ago to suicide. After his son's passing, Osuna said he felt compelled to bring to life the restaurant Nico had always dreamed of opening.

"Man, it's exciting. I mean my son was all I had and this was his dream. To see his dream come true, and see that, you know, his dream and his ideas come to life and people saying his name just brings a lot of hope, But what is more impressive, just as impressive, is how our customers come together. And we've been so blessed how the community comes to us and we're being able to open more locations, share his story, and share the belief and the struggle that other people have," Osuna said.

Nico's is more than a restaurant. Osuna said it is a place where people struggling with their own mental health battles can find support — through conversation and through the Nico's Hope for Life Foundation, which he started to ensure people feel seen and supported.

"I didn't realize the struggles he had and the pain I'm suffering from living by every day I share it so other people can learn and learn from that we provide resources for those who need help," Osuna said.

The new Edgewater location will officially open Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a check presentation. The first 44 guests will receive a free bagel of their choice, a nod to Nico's favorite number — 4.

Osuna said the food itself reflects the same care and intention behind the restaurant's mission.

"When they come here they're gonna fill the warmth, the vibes, the positivity. Here they're gonna smell the fresh bake bagels, cause we bake them every four hours right there in New York style. What's really neat about us here too, you'll never see a microwave. Here, you can order something, here we crack the eggs, we make it fresh. It's fresh daily," Osuna said.

Osuna said he hopes the Edgewater community will see Nico's not only as a place to eat, but as a safe space.

"It's okay not to be okay. All right, don't be afraid. Follow your dreams. We're here if you're struggling we're here every day. Come over, have a coffee, have a bagel with honest and let's talk," Osuna said.

Thursday's grand opening will begin at 10 a.m., at the Edgewater location. 100 E Central Ave, Edgewater, MD 21037.

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