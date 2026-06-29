New Baltimore County cafe employs people with developmental disabilities

SPARKS, Md. — Kahlert Cafe in Baltimore County calls itself an inclusive cafe, employing people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

From making refreshers to avocado toast, the staff is ready to serve.

The cafe opened up in Sparks at the beginning of June.

“Unlike a neurotypical restaurant or cafe or any kind of employment, we’re already trained to understand the different dynamics of their personalities, the different levels of the disability, the different behaviors that they might exhibit," said Manager, Barbara Hineline.

The cafe was opened through Richcroft, a nonprofit that provides housing, overall care and more for those with disabilities.

Hineline was a caregiver for Richcroft before coming to Kahlert, telling WMAR-2 News of the joys of working with her staff.

“You can’t go home feeling sad or unhappy because the work that you do lifts them up to a place that automatically lifts you up.”

They've taken no shortcuts in making sure that the commitments of the job are accessible for the employees.

“[We have] cutting boards that have sort of like a vice grip thing where you put the bowl and the bowl doesn’t move so they can still stir and the bowl won’t move, pegs so the tomato can sit on the pegs and it’s not gonna slide all over the cutting board.”

The whole point is to give them opportunities in the workforce, Hineline saying that it's the one place she hopes to see turnover.

“I want you to go get a big job one day. Some might never leave me and some might go, I’m ready.”

They're pushing to get a food truck next to bring their services directly to the community.

While the cafe doesn't take tips, head here if you want to donate.