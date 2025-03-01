Your Voice, Your Stories: highlighting women making change in our area

MARYLAND — Another busy news week is behind us, and here's a chance to reflect on some people we met who shared their voice and their passion with WMAR and the community.

Our weekly wrap starts in Catonsville with what some may call a Baltimore institution, especially if you love crab. Cyera Williams took us to the old Plymouth Wallpaper building. It doesn't look like much right now, but soon, it will carry on the legacy of Faidley's Seafood.

Click the video below to see the artifacts in this "new to them" location.

Maryland staple continues 5-year renovation at Plymouth Wallpaper Co.

Next,Ja Nai Wright introduces us to Robin Edwards, a Baltimore business owner who is empowering other entrepreneurs with a digital key chain.

“I wanted to create something to help other entrepreneurs like myself promote themselves in public, where as though you know how you have to invest in business cards and every time it runs out you have to keep on buying them over and over again."

Learn more about Robin Edwards invention in the video below.

Baltimore business owner creates NFT key chain for entrepreneurs

We also got a chance to meet Milan Brown. You may not know her name now, but one day you will. She is a student at Mercy High School. Not only is she the all-time scoring leader in basketball at Mercy, breaking a record held since 1988, but at 18, she's also published her very first book.

Watch Xavier Wherry's story with Milan Brown and feel inspired.

Mercy High School guard Milan Brown steps into history on and off the court

There are a lot more stories, a lot more voices. You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

