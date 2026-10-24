YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Community concerns, a forever home and a father's mission

This week, WMAR-2 News heard from Marylanders raising concerns, making a difference and sharing stories worth celebrating.
Middle River neighbors want answers
Residents near the Aviation Station development say they're concerned about flooding, rats, pollution and traffic safety as the project moves forward.
A forever home for Kobe
After a lengthy stay at the Humane Society of Harford County, a deaf pit bull named Kobe has found his forever home with the shelter worker who helped teach him how to communicate.
A Maryland dad gives back to GBMC
Mike Cyr collected inclusive LEGO figures for GBMC's cleft lip and palate program to help young patients, including his son, see themselves represented.
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