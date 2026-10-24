Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Your Voice, Your Stories

Actions

YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Community concerns, a forever home and a father's mission

YVYS_SIDEBYSIDE.png
WMAR-2 News Graphic
YVYS_SIDEBYSIDE.png
Posted
and last updated

This week, WMAR-2 News heard from Marylanders raising concerns, making a difference and sharing stories worth celebrating.

Middle River neighbors want answers

Residents near the Aviation Station development say they're concerned about flooding, rats, pollution and traffic safety as the project moves forward.

Read the story

Neighbors concerned about safety amid Middle River development: 'Who's gonna help us?'

A forever home for Kobe

After a lengthy stay at the Humane Society of Harford County, a deaf pit bull named Kobe has found his forever home with the shelter worker who helped teach him how to communicate.

Read Kobe's story

Overcoming the odds

A Maryland dad gives back to GBMC

Mike Cyr collected inclusive LEGO figures for GBMC's cleft lip and palate program to help young patients, including his son, see themselves represented.

Read the story

Maryland father donates inclusive LEGOs to GBMC cleft lip and palate program

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads