Your Voice, Your Stories: Battling Bad Tolls, Budget Cuts, and the Search for a Cure

We start with one of the newest stories from Mallory Sofastaii and our Matter for Mallory series here at WMAR-2 News. She introduced us to Kasheita Turner who, on paper, looks like a chronic toll violator. The problem is, she doesn't live near a toll and never drives a toll road, not even to get to work.

“I noticed that the license plate was not my license plate. So, my three letters are ‘6EA’, and they were telling me that I owed tolls for a license plate [starting with] ‘6FA,’”

That toll flag was for $1,481 in overdue tolls, including $1,175 in civil penalties!

Maryland driver charged hundreds in someone else's tolls

In Towson this week Veterans had a chance to have their voices heard by elected leaders at a town hall held at Towson University. With recent cuts in the Federal Government, they are facing a lot of uncertainty regarding their benefits.

WMAR-2 News Blair Sabol caught up with Vincent Camacho, a 24-year Veteran of the Air Force who spent his career in active combat zones. He went to work for the Department of Agriculture where he was initially laid off as a probationary employee but received an email this week reinstating his position, but putting him on leave.

Veterans express fears over DOGE cuts

Next, we head to Harford County where we met MS warrior Summer Martini. March is MS Awareness month.

Summer shared with us details of her diagnosis in hopes we can walk together, in a number of walks, being held in April, that help to raise money to find a cure. Watch her story below and click her story to find a link on how you can participate in several walks being held around our area.

Summer Martini's journey and fight for a Cure for Multiple Sclerosis

