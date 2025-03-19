Empowering hope: Summer Martini's journey and fight for a Cure for Multiple Sclerosis

HARFORD COUNTY — March is a crucial month of awareness, research, and fundraising for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Though a cure remains elusive, people like Summer Martini are pushing forward in their fight to find one.

In 2022, 46-year-old Summer Martini from Harford County received the life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that targets the central nervous system, affecting the brain and spinal cord.

“I went back to the doctor because I lost vision in my left eye,” Martini recalls. “That’s when I learned I had MS.”

For Summer, the diagnosis has been a challenging journey. Lesions had developed on her spine, causing severe difficulty with walking and even working. Despite these hurdles, the biggest struggle for Summer wasn’t the physical symptoms but the emotional toll of feeling isolated.

“I didn’t know if I could live my life as a differently abled person,” Summer explains. “It was the feeling of being alone, and I had to give up so many things that I loved to do.”

Before her diagnosis, Summer worked as a mental health worker in the substance abuse community and as a dog groomer. Losing these parts of her life sent her into a grieving process.

“I mourned the person I used to be,” she shares. “I felt like I had been robbed of myself, even though my values were still there.”

However, despite the challenges, Summer has not let MS define her life. She chose to take control of her future by educating herself about the disease and diving into the wealth of resources available. This knowledge, she says, gave her a sense of power back.

“The first thing I did was educate myself, and that gave me my power back,” Summer says. “There are so many resources when you dive into the world of MS.”

But while Summer continues her battle against MS, she remains determined to raise awareness and push for a cure. That means fighting for more research and the necessary funding to continue making progress in the search for a cure.

“We’re in a world now where funding is being cut left and right, and it’s very scary,” she explains. “When researchers don’t have the means to do their work, it stops the progression of MS research.”

Fundraising has become a vital part of this fight. MS Walks take place across the country, with no entry fee to participate. Every dollar raised helps support those living with MS and their families.

“For me, funding means hope,” Summer says. “It’s a way for us to believe that progress can happen.”

For Summer, the battle for awareness and funding is not just about supporting herself but also about fighting for others who are facing the same challenges. She remains resolute in her belief that a cure will come in her lifetime.

“I believe I’m going to see a cure in my lifetime. I refuse to believe anything else because that doesn’t serve me a purpose,” she says confidently.

Though daily reminders of what she can no longer do due to MS persist, Summer finds strength in a simple prayer that encourages her to persevere.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things that I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” she says, adding that it keeps her focused on the work ahead.

The MS Walks, which will kick off in our area in April, offer a chance to support this vital cause. Whether by participating in the walk or donating, there are many ways to contribute to the fight for a cure.


