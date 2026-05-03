Your Voice, Your Stories: AI Scams & Weapons, Reisterstown Road safety

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Anne Arundel County where Ja Nai Wright checked out the school system's AI weapons detection system pilot.

Anne Arundel County schools test new AI weapons detection system

Next we head to Pikesville where Jack Watson spoke with community members concerned about safety on Reisterstown Road.

Pikesville neighbors share Reisterstown Road concerns

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory warning about scammers using AI to turbocharge fraud & theft.

“You’re on a hit list”: FBI warns scammers as AI fraud and theft surge

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

