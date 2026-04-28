Anne Arundel County schools launch a new AI weapons detection pilot program to improve student safety

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — The Anne Arundel County school system is testing an AI weapons detection system in some of its schools.

Anne Arundel County schools test new AI weapons detection system Anne Arundel County schools test new AI weapons detection system

The pilot program, which has been in the works for the last few years, launched last week using the Open Gate weapons detection system.

The results of the trial will determine if the AI detection system will expand to all schools throughout the county.

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Bob Mosier, chief communications officer for the school system, said this is the next step toward increasing safety inside schools.

"We advocated for funding in our budget with the county last year and were granted funding, enough funding to do a pilot program this year, and we have been familiarizing ourselves with the system throughout the year," Mosier said.

"We want to continue to do everything we can to reasonably to protect students to protect staff right and this is one way to do that," Mosier said.

During the pilot program, the county will use four Open Gate units placed at different locations and schools. The program will continue through the rest of the school year, over the summer, and into the next school year.

"It's really important for us to have it in different situations because we want to see how it performs to give us the information and the feedback to be able to put out a rollout that is appropriate, right, and so low lighting. Is it outside at an athletic event? Is it in the woods? Is it at a stadium? Is it at the front entrance of a school? Is it inside the school, at a gymnasium?" Mosier said.

Mosier said the most important thing he wants students and parents to know is this is not a reactionary decision.

"We sent messaging to all of our families to let them know and to let them know most importantly that if they see the system, it's not because of any incident that happened at their school or wherever the system may be. It's simply we're trying to collect data and information, and we want their feedback," Mosier said.

Community members shared mixed reactions about bringing this type of technology inside the schools.

"I think we definitely need to add a level of safety, but I am not a fan of AI, so I'll be very curious to see how that works out and who is manning it and what the AI entails, like going into people's personal things and profiling and that kind of stuff is not good and I think AI can be scary, but I think we definitely need to figure out some way to make security better," neighbor Patricia Donelly said.

"I mean, I actually think that is safe for the kids. "Me, I have a 20-year-old and I have a 7-year-old, and I want a safe environment for them so I feel like anything that is safer for the community I am all for," parent Rasoul Rogers said.

Once the pilot program is finished, officials will determine if the school system will bring the AI weapons detection system into its schools permanently.

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