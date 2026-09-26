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Your Voice, Your Stories: $11K scam warning and new housing for women veterans

your voices your stories
WMAR
your voices your stories
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BALTIMORE — This week on Your Voice, Your Stories, we’re highlighting Marylanders sharing their experiences and helping others.

A Maryland woman is warning others after she was tricked into mailing $11,000 in cash to someone impersonating an FTC official. She realized it was a scam and tried to stop the package, but UPS says it can't locate it.

Read her story

Maryland woman mailed $11,000 to an FTC impersonator, then tried to stop it

In West Baltimore, The Baltimore Station has opened its first transitional housing program for women veterans in its 37-year history. The program can initially house up to 10 women.

Learn more about the program

Baltimore Station opens first-ever transitional housing program for women veterans

And in Baltimore County, Best Friends Fur Ever has opened a pet food pantry to help families struggling to afford food for their dogs.

See how you can help

Cockeysville pet care resort opens a pet food pantry

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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