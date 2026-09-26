Your Voice, Your Stories: $11K scam warning and new housing for women veterans

BALTIMORE — This week on Your Voice, Your Stories, we’re highlighting Marylanders sharing their experiences and helping others.
A Maryland woman is warning others after she was tricked into mailing $11,000 in cash to someone impersonating an FTC official. She realized it was a scam and tried to stop the package, but UPS says it can't locate it.
In West Baltimore, The Baltimore Station has opened its first transitional housing program for women veterans in its 37-year history. The program can initially house up to 10 women.
And in Baltimore County, Best Friends Fur Ever has opened a pet food pantry to help families struggling to afford food for their dogs.
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