Troopers ID man killed in head-on crash on Route 331 in Talbot County

EASTON, Md. — A 62-year-old Denton man was killed in a head-on crash in Talbot County Friday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

George William Bacorn Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene after a delivery truck crossed the center double-yellow line on Maryland Route 331 near Dover Neck Road and struck his SUV head-on. The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the delivery truck, 31-year-old Antonio Jaquan Handy, of Salisbury, was airlifted to a trauma center. No other injuries were reported.

The delivery truck was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons, first clipping a pickup headed in the opposite direction before striking the SUV head-on.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be referred to the Talbot County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

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