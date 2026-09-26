Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Drivers should expect I-695 lane closures in eastern Baltimore County for bridge painting

Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted
and last updated

Drivers on I-695 in eastern Baltimore County should expect lane closures over the next three Saturdays as crews work on two bridges.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says crews will close the left lane on both the Inner and Outer Loops of I-695 near Morse Lane, north of the MD 151/North Point Boulevard interchange.

The closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 26, October 3, and October 10, weather permitting.

Crews will be painting the I-695 bridges over Morse Lane and the Norfolk Southern railroad line.

Morse Lane itself will remain open during the work.

If weather postpones the work, SHA says bridge painting will continue on the next available Saturday.

Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions while traveling through the work zone.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR