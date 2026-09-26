Your weekend planner: Pig races, Mooncake Fest and Italian food at Ripken Stadium

BALTIMORE — It's a packed weekend ahead, with three different festivals offering food, music and family fun across the region.

Pigtown Festival

The Pigtown Festival returns for its 24th year Saturday, taking over Washington Boulevard from noon to 7 p.m.

The event features live music, local food, craft beer, arts and crafts and the festival's famous pig races. Families can also enjoy a KidZone, pie-eating contests, DJ Beast and special performances from Dark Arts Circus.

Pigtown's roots go back to the 1840’s when it was settled by railroad workers. They were building The B & O Railroad, America’s first railroad system. According to Pigtown Main Street,

cargo railcars would open their doors at the nearby platform to unload pigs.

Mooncake Fest

Mooncake Fest runs through Sunday at South Point West Covington Park, celebrating Asian food, music and culture.

The festival is open until 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Headliners:

Gun Boi Kaz: Live September 26 & 27: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Seduza: Live September 26: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Justin Park: Live September 27: 8:20 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.

Maryland Italian Festival

The Maryland Italian Festival is underway this weekend at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, featuring Italian food, music, a bocce tournament, family fun and traditions.

The three-day festival runs 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. An outdoor Mass is also scheduled Sunday morning at 10.