Cockeysville pet care resort opens a pet food pantry

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — No one wants to go hungry, especially our pets.

Mary Steinebrunner, President of pet care resort, Best Friends Fur Ever, said that's where they're stepping in to help with a pet food pantry.

“It’s really designed to help pet parents who are in need. So to get over that little hump where there’s some food insecurity so that we can keep more pets in their families so that everyone stays together and everyone has a meal to eat," Steinebrunner said.

The pet care resort will be accepting dog food donations at its Cockeysville and Joppa locations from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This all comes as prices for every day necessities continue to rise.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Maryland is $4.33 a gallon.

Groceries are also expensive with food likely costing a single person hundreds of dollars a month.

Steinebrunner told WMAR-2 News that's why it's important to point out the longevity of the donations.

“A large bag of dog food can feed a medium sized dog for 30 to 45 days.“

They started the pantry this week and already donations are flooding in.

“We have customers that immediately came in and said, hey I want to help. Let me drop off some dog food. Can you take cans, bags, treats?”

And it won't stop here.

Starting October 1st, Best Friends Fur Ever is challenging Marylanders to help out with the Maryland Dog Food Challenge.

“Many of them are already contributing to people food pantries. So now we want to turn that on its side a little bit. And have them contribute to pet food to bring that into our organization."

They're currently working toward establishing a 501(c)(3) and looking for community organizations and partners to help with food distribution.

Head here for more information about the Maryland Dog Food Challenge