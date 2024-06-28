Jazz musician goes from student to teacher in 40-year journey

BALTIMORE — In WMAR's first Black Music Month series, a week full of stories from across the music scene in the DMV and Baltimore area takes you on a ride from Hip-Hop, to R&B to GoGo music.

Now, in the finale to the series in 2024, a smooth jazz send-off.

Marc Cary, a master on the piano, has more than 40 years on his resume and he credits the longevity of his career on the keys to being a student of the game, and sharing that knowledge with other artists.

He's been a part of creating platforms for other talent to showcase diverse sounds through his bands, Indigenous People and the Focus Trio.

Meanwhile, his foundation always brings him back to classical jazz; where he learned from legends.

"There’s a lot of memories that I have playing with some of the greatest musicians in the world," Cary said.

Watch the video to see how long that legendary list goes.

Find out more about Marc Cary's journey, his music and see where you can watch him in concert by following him on social media.

Instagram: @marccarymusic

You can catch him and other local talent in Highlandtown at the Creative Alliance.