West Baltimore rapper using "No Excusez" motto to leave a legacy

BALTIMORE — In recent years, his clothing brand "No Excusez" Apparel has taken off too.

"I just made the clothing brand to go along with the music and the clothing brand took off," he remembers.

The brand's name serves as a motto, not only for his music, but also for his life.

"I hang that over my head any time I feel like it's getting tough for things are getting hard," Teck said. "I just set that no excuse policy for myself.

Randall Newsome YG Teck in front of "No Excusez" Apparel

He's also using his platform to pour into the community through events like Thanksgiving drives for families and other give backs throughout the year.

"I really like being hands on with the people," he said. "it just reminds me of where I started from."

In an interview with Good Morning Maryland, YG Teck says whether it's making his mark in music, business or in giving back he wants to leave behind a legacy.

WMAR YG Teck's interview with Good Morning Maryland anchor Randall Newsome

When asked why he's gained the respect he has over the years in the city, he points to his work ethic.

"Just the step by step, the process," he said. "[I've] taken the steps and not the elevator."

He acknowledges that there were tough days too, but that's why he wants to be an example for kids, keeping them on the right path and away from trying to get easy money on the streets.

"Just stay dedicated, work hard, [and] put your best foot forward," he said. Part of that mentality comes from his love for sports. He's a die hard Ravens fan.

No Excusez Apparel is open every day and can ship to anywhere in the world.

Click HEREto learn more about the brand or if you'd like to place an order or visit the shop on 106 W 25th Street in Baltimore.

You can keep up with YG Teck and his brand on social media.

Instagram: ygteck_noexcusez