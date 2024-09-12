Baltimore artist NaTori Aliyah looking to 'Sway' her way into the music scene

BALTIMORE — Natori Aliyah is a name you may hear floating around in the Hip-Hop and entertainment world. As a dancer, she's been working with the likes of Latto, Christina Aguilera, Lola Brooke, Teyana Taylor, Glorilla and more.

NaTori Aliyah NaTori Aliyah (far right) and other dancers who performed with Hip-Hop artist Latto

Even though Aliyah is proud of her resume so far, helping other other artists shine with her moves in the background, she believes it's time to step into the front; and show the world what she can do with her vocal talent.

She was trained at Morton Street Dance Center in Baltimore in ballet, modern, pointe, tap and African dance. "Growing up in dance, I think my teachers always saw that it’s going to be a little bit more than dance, [but] I don’t think they could pinpoint what it was," Aliyah said.

Aliyah's mom, Tarsia Gray, says she knew early on that her daughter had something special. "When she was little she used to sing twinkle twinkle little star for me and she may have been three or four and I knew then she was a star," Gray remembered. "Then at church one day our pastor said ‘that little girl’s name is going to be in lights."

WMAR, Tranise Foster NaTori and her team outside Morton Street Dance Center in Baltimore for her interview with WMAR

Years later, after being exposed to big stages like the BET Awards, it was one of Aliyah's toughest battles in life that gave her the push she needed; the death of her father.

Aliyah says her dad always wanted her to sing and as she was coming into her own in her college days, he never missed a performance. Now, when she doubts herself or she's struggling to find her motivation, she just takes a glance at one of her tattoos.

"In those times when I’m traveling and I’m away and I may be thinking about him, just look at my arm real quick and just remember that he’s always there," she said. "His name has to live on."

"Life’s journeys and situations had stopped her a little bit. It was just a moment for her to reflect and I think it made her better in her art," Gray said. "I believe that made her get in touch with her emotion and the feeling that I would take to really write [her songs]."

When Aliyah locked in on branching out as an artist and putting the pen to the pad, out came her first single "Sway."

NaTori Aliyah NaTori Aliyah on the cover for her single "Sway"

"When I heard it I was like ‘hmm’ and I sat on it for a little bit," Aliyah recalled. "I probably had It for a month or two and I was like ‘stop being a little scaredy cat and just post the song.’ And then I did it."

She released her song and the music video.

Check it out HERE.

When it comes to the legacy she wants to leave as an artist, Aliyah is hoping to leave a mark similar to legendary performers like Michael and Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Ciara and Chris Brown. With her music, she wants her songs to be able to walk with people throughout life's ups and downs.

"When you’re sad you can cut me on, when you’re happy you’re can cut me on, when you’re going through a break up," she said.

And even though her career has already taken her all over the country and future success may take her even further, she still wants people to know that her journey began in East Baltimore.

NaTori Aliyah NaTori Aliyah in action preparing for a dance performance

"I’m grateful that I'm able to leave here and to do things that people want to do and aspire to do, but I'm also grateful that I have something built here and I have a place that I can call home, no matter how far I go," she said.

You can find the song "Sway" by following this link toall music streaming platforms and you can follow NaTori Aliyah on social media to keep up with her journey.

Instagram: @natorialiyah