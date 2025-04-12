Neighbors helping neighbors and a baby surprise in this week's Your Voice, Your Stories recap

BALTIMORE, Md. — It may have been a gloomy week, but Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team says we need the rain. Sunny days are ahead. Check out the latest forecast here.

And while the weather was cold and dreary, your stories were not.

WMAR is committed to sharing "Your Voice, Your Stories" and this week was no different.

We start off by sharing the story of Ronald Stevenson. He's a dad. He's a coach, and he's fighting for his life while working to spread light and love to everyone around him.

"It was a complete shock when I was told that my kidneys were failing. They said I had a chance I could die, and I was like, wow."

Cyera Williams talked with Coach Stevenson and those rallying around him to raise awareness about organ donation.

Ronald Stevenson’s journey to overcome kidney disease

WMAR-2 News Jack Watson is covering Catonsville, where he met up with Caitlin Kirby. She's the Executive Director for Catonsville Emergency Assistance, they work to fight food insecurity in the Catonsville community.

"The interesting thing about food insecurity is, you don't know when someone else's stomach is rumbling."

Learn more and see how you can help with "What we need Wednesday's" in the video below.

Neighbors help neighbors experiencing food insecurity

And it's Baltimore's best kept baby surprise!

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced a surprise birth... of a giraffe! "We did not know that she was pregnant and I know people find that a little hard to believe, but giraffe are such big animals that they hide their pregnancies very well.”

See Jeff Hager's story below and stay with us as the zoo picks a name and the baby's public debut date.

Kipepeo the giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at the Maryland Zoo

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

