A rainy end to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Widespread moderate to heavy rain slides through the region today, so you'll need to break out the rain jacket once again! Some spotty showers linger into Saturday, while skies will be mostly dry on Sunday with temperatures rising back into the low-60s. Trending milder early next week, with readings back in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, under partly cloudy skies! Colder air returns mid-week with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Much of next week will be rain-free!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers. High near 54. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 41. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.