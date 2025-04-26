Empowering Community: Nurturing talents, revitalizing spaces, and enhancing safety in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — We're in the kitchen and in the community this week as we reflect on the stories you shared with us.

As always, thanks for sharing your stories with the WMAR-2 News team. We start this week's recap in the kitchen, where Black Girls Cook is cooking up more than food; they've found a recipe giving young girls leadership skills.

Black Girls Cook program teaches skills, confidence, and cultural pride in the kitchen

Safer streets equal a safer place for students in East Baltimore. WMAR-2 News Jack Watson was in the community and talked to leaders and students at Henderson-Hopkins School about upcoming safety changes.

"Having safer, better streets and calmer streets is going to be good for the students and good for the community members and families."

Upgrades coming to several East Baltimore roads

Sticking with your safety, WMAR-2 News Blair Sabol headed to downtown Baltimore this week. If you've been downtown you may have seen various barriers in place, that's because work is underway to improve safety.

"Towns are retrofitting themselves in cities across America to be friendlier for people walking and biking. Those folks tend to spend more money, shop more frequently, hang out a lot longer in the downtown areas or in small business districts," Executive Director of Bikemore Jed Weeks told WMAR-2 News "Every other city in North America is doing this stuff and we've been behind, so it is encouraging to see us try to catch up."

Pedestrian safety and accessibility improvements coming to the Inner Harbor

