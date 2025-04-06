Building stronger connections in our communities: Your Voice, Your Stories

BALTIMORE, Md — The first three months of 2025 are behind us, and we are looking forward to April, spring, flowers blooming, and connecting with you.

This week, the stories you told us left us inspired, again!

We kick off our recap with a highlight on dirty jobs because there are jobs that keep you working, and we've got them in Baltimore.

This week, WMAR-2 News Kristi Harper visited Mazzella Services to get up close on at least one job you don't need a college degree for. And we promise you, this is tough work.

Want a Dirty Job? One Baltimore Company Might Have One

This week Raven Payne also introduced us to Autumn Young. She had a bad start to 2025 when her home burned down, but out of the ashes comes a beautiful connection with FLO, Friendly Loving Opportunities.

"It was truly a blessing, honestly. My kids were super happy that they had bedroom sets. I was super happy."

Baltimore nonprofit asks for help to end furniture poverty

And as we enter April, it's also time to Pack the Park. This week, Photographer Brian Tankersley took you behind the scenes with Leveling the Playing Field to check out their collection bins, "Tennis rackets, lacrosse sticks, tennis balls, baseball bats, a lot of good pairs of cleats, so pretty much a great haul. [We] hit every sport we're sport we're looking for today."

Nonprofit ensures kids have a chance to play sports through donated equipment

