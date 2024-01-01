Kristi Harper is a National Press Photographer's Association photojournalist with a passion for telling stories about people's experiences.

A nature girl at heart, Kristi loves back country camping, hiking and travelling the world. She takes pride in the fact that she has spent time in nearly every state in the country and has a goal of experiencing them all.

She also spent time in Serbia on an archaeological dig with the City University - Brooklyn College. There she helped dig and document the hunt for bronze age remains of the ancient people that lived there.

Graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Business Advertising you wouldn't expect her career to have lead her behind the camera. But her passion for storytelling moved her through film school and on to a career as a video editor for networks like CBS and Fox News Channel.

Needing a break from city life she spent eight years in Western North Carolina as a photojournalist, documenting the lives of people throughout Appalachia as well as many stories about the natural beauty of the mountains. Missing all that an urban environment has to offer she started looking for new opportunities.

She's found her happy medium in Baltimore where she's finding important stories about the diverse culture here and throughout Maryland.

If you see her in the community and have a story to share she'd love to talk to you!

